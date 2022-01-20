Valanciunas, Hart lead Pelicans past Knicks, 102-91

By JEFFREY BERNSTEIN

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Jonas Valanciunas had 18 points and 10 rebounds, Josh Hart added 17 points and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the New York Knicks 102-91. Brandon Ingram and Devonte’ Graham each had 15 points for New Orleans, with Jose Alvarado adding 13 and Herbert Jones scoring 11. RJ Barrett and Mitchell Robinson each scored 17 for the Knicks, with Robinson adding 15 rebounds. New Orleans only led 46-42 at halftime, but opened the second half on a 32-12 run, which culminated with Hart making three free throws with 3:52 left in the third quarter.