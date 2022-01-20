U.S. leads in 2 events at Four Continents figure skating

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — The United States has taken the lead in the pairs and ice dance on the first day of the Four Continents figure skating championships. U.S. skaters Audrey Lu and Misha Mitrofanov placed first in the pairs short program with 68.35 points. Caroline Green and Michael Parsons lead the ice dance competition on 80.62 after the rhythm dance. Japan’s Mai Mihara is chasing her second career Four Continents title after landing a triple lutz-triple toeloop combination on her way to scoring 72.62 in the women’s short program.