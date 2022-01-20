SRX hires Hawk as CEO to grow budding motorsports property

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

The all-star racing series started by Tony Stewart and Ray Evernham heads into its second season with official leadership designed to steer the growth of the Superstar Racing Experience. The upstart has named racing industry veteran Don Hawk its first chief executive officer. Hawk will be tasked with nearly every aspect of day-to-day operations as the series attempts to follow its breakout debut season. SRX is a made-for-TV all-star series that raced six Saturday nights on short tracks across the country. It pits drivers from multiple series against one another in cars prepared by Evernham.