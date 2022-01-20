Roma recovers to beat 2nd-division Lecce 3-1 in Italian Cup

ROME (AP) — Roma recovered from an early deficit to beat second-division Lecce 3-1 and reach the Italian Cup quarterfinals. José Mourinho’s side will play his former team Inter Milan in the final eight. Tammy Abraham scored one and had a hand in Roma’s others for Marash Kumbulla and Eldor Shomurodov. Arturo Calabresi had netted a surprise opener for Lecce. Lecce midfielder Mario Gargiulo was sent off in the 62nd minute following two bookings in quick succession. Lecce was the only team outside Serie A to make it to the round of 16.