Oliva Pinto, Nieves share lead at Latin America Amateur

LA ROMANA, Dominican Republic (AP) — Segundo Oliva Pinto of Argentina is still on good form and shares the lead after one round of the Latin America Amateur Championship. Oliva Pinto was runner-up in the South American Amateur in Ecuador last week, where he was penalized for hitting a wrong ball. He played bogey-free in the Dominican Republic on Thursday for a 66. Oliva Pinto was tied with Roberto Nieves of Puerto Rico. Nieves had the lead until a bogey on the eighth hole. Among those who got off to a good start was South American Amateur winner Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira of Argentina. He and Oliva Pinto play at Arkansas.