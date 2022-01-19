No. 2 Auburn routs Georgia 83-60 with 6 in double figures

By JOHN ZENOR

AP Sports Writer

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Walker Kessler had 15 points and six blocked shots to lead a half-dozen scorers in double figures for No. 2 Auburn in an 83-60 rout of Georgia. The Tigers built a 25-point lead by halftime and coasted to their 14th consecutive win, tied with Davidson for the nation’s longest current streak. It’s their best SEC start in 63 years. Jaylin Williams scored 13 points while Georgia transfer KD Johnson, Wendell Green Jr. and Jabari Smith all finished with 12. Allen Flanigan added 10 for the Tigers. Christian Wright scored 16 points for the Bulldogs.