Bisaccia interviews for Raiders coaching job

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

Las Vegas Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia interviewed for the full-time job as owner Mark Davis searches for a coach and general manager to lead the franchise into the future. Bisaccia took over in October when Jon Gruden was forced to resign following the release of old offensive emails and had a 7-5 record in the regular season. Bisaccia earned the support of his players and helped the Raiders win their final four games to make the playoffs for the second time in 19 seasons.