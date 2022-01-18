Towns’ three-point play helps Wolves edge Knicks 112-110

By BRIAN MAHONEY

AP Basketball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns converted a go-ahead three-point play with 29 seconds leftt and the Minnesota Timberwolves edged the New York Knicks 112-110. The Knicks got a strong game from Kemba Walker in his return from a nine-game absence with a sore left knee and nursed a lead for most of the fourth quarter. But the Timberwolves rallied and then held on when Alec Burks missed a 3-pointer that would have won it for New York. Anthony Edwards scored 21 points and Towns had 20 for the Wolves, who won for the sixth time in eight games to level their record at 22-22. D’Angelo Russell added 17 points.