NHL to stop testing asymptomatic players post-All-Star break

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

The NHL will stop testing asymptomatic players, coaches and staff who are fully vaccinated following the All-Star break. The only exception is when the tests are needed for crossing the U.S.-Canada border. The league and Players’ Association agreed to keep the five-day isolation period that went into place in late December. The league says positive COVID-19 test results are declining. The NHL and NHLPA will review protocols again Jan. 31. So far this season, 104 games have been postponed. Several of those postponements were prompted by attendance restrictions in Canada.