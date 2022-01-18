Minnesota-PSU men postponed; Indiana women push back 2 games

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota has become the latest Big Ten team with a COVID-19 problem. The Gophers announced the postponement of their Wednesday game at Penn State. They have fallen below the conference minimum of seven available scholarship players. Minnesota lost at home Sunday to Iowa with four players missing due to virus protocols, illness or injury. On the women’s side, sixth-ranked Indiana postponed two games this week because of COVID-19 protocols within the program. Since the season began, more than 840 Division I men’s and women’s games have been postponed or canceled because of COVID-19.