Jags’ McCray arrested, charged with eluding police in chase

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Lerentee McCray flipped off a police officer, fled a would-be traffic stop and then reached speeds of 100 mph and crossed three lanes of traffic during an ensuing chase. The 31-year-old McCray was arrested early Sunday, booked in the Lake County Jail and charged with fleeing and attempting to elude law enforcement. That’s according to jail and police records. The charge is a second-degree felony. He was released on a $5,000 bond about seven hours after his arrest.