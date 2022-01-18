Giants start 2nd round of GM interviews with Bills’ Schoen

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Buffalo Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen kicked off the New York Giants’ search for a GM last week and he got the opening second-round interview Tuesday. The Giants said the 42-year-old met with co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch, and senior vice president of player personnel Chris Mara at the team’s headquarters. He also talked with members of the team’s front office and toured the facility. New York plans to bring back Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles on Wednesday.