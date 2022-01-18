Dodgers promote Brandon Gomes to general manager

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have promoted former major league pitcher Brandon Gomes to general manager in a move to fill a spot that had been vacant since 2018. Gomes had been an assistant GM with the team since 2019. The Dodgers last had a GM in 2018, when Farhan Zaidi quit that November to join the rival San Francisco Giants. In his new role, Gomes will continue working closely with Andrew Friedman, president of baseball operations, as he has since being promoted to director of player development in 2017. Gomes was named assistant GM in 2019.