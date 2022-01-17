Rested Titans prepping to host Bengals in divisional game

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Pro Football Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans are rested and healthier than they’ve been in weeks, maybe months. They also know their next opponent. Now they get a chance to prove how well they used their bye week as the AFC’s top seed. Coach Mike Vrabel says he guesses the Titans will see Saturday if it was enough. The Titans returned to work Sunday after three days off not knowing their opponent. They will host Cincinnati in the second playoff game between these teams. The Bengals’ win in 1991 had been their lone playoff victory in 31 years until this postseason.