US Open runner-up Fernandez out in 1st round in Australia

BY JOHN PYE

AP Sports Writer

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Leylah Fernandez has lost to a 133rd-ranked wild-card entry in her first Grand Slam match since her runner-up finish at the U.S. Open. The 19-year-old Canadian had an upset 6-2, 6-4 loss to Maddison Inglis on Tuesday in the first round of the Australian Open. It the third straight year she’s failed to progress to the second round at the first tennis major of the year. Fernandez made 30 unforced errors, dropped her serve three times and hit only eight winners. Third-seeded Garbine Muguruza, sixth-seeded Anett Kontaveit and seventh-seeded Iga Swiatek all advanced in straight sets.