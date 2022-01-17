Larkin scores 2 in Red Wings’ 3-2 OT win over Sabres

By JONAH BRONSTEIN

Associated Press

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Dylan Larkin scored the tying goal in regulation and notched the winner 2:07 into overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 3-2 comeback win over the Buffalo Sabres in snowbound western New York. Vladislav Namestnikov also scored for the Red Wings, who beat Buffalo for the second time in three days. Alex Nedelkovic made 26 saves. Henri Jokiharju and Jeff Skinner scored for the slumping Sabres, who have lost eight in a row at home. Aaron Dell stopped 32 shots. Only about 1,000 fans braved a snowstorm that dumped around 2 feet of snow on the region.