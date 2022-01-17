Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 12:34 PM

Grobstein, Chicago reporter who got Elia’s rant, dies at 69

<i></i><br/>
KRDO

CHICAGO (AP) — Les Grobstein, a longtime Chicago sports radio reporter and talk show host who long ago recorded Lee Elia’s famous profanity-laced postgame rant about Cubs fans, has died. He was 69. WSCR-AM reported Grobstein died at his home Sunday without giving a cause. Grobstein had been the station’s overnight host since 2009. He was at Wrigley Field on April 29, 1983, when Elia went off following a loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Clips from that rant are still replayed to this day when memorable sports tirades are mentioned.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content