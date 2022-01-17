Giants end first-round interviews for GM with 2 SF execs

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants wrapped up the first round of interviews for their vacant general manager’s job, interviewing two executives with the San Francisco 49ers on Monday. Co-owners Steve Tisch and John Mara and and senior vice president of player personnel Chris Mara, John’s brother, spoke with Niners assistant general manager Adam Peters and San Francisco director of player personnel Ran Carthon. The Giants interviewed nine men for the job that opened a week ago Monday when Dave Gettleman retired after four losing seasons. There will be another round of interviews for some candidates.