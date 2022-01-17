Doncic’s triple-double leads Mavericks past Thunder 104-102

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic had 20 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds for his third triple-double in five games, and the surging Dallas Mavericks withstood a late run by the Oklahoma City Thunder to win 104-102. Dorian Finney-Smith added 17 points and 10 rebounds and Kristaps Porzingis had 13 points, eight rebounds and four blocks for the Mavericks (25-19), who have won three straight and nine of their last 10. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 34 points to lead the Thunder, who have dropped seven of their last eight games.