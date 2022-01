HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Kevin Marfo posted 16 points, seven rebounds and five assists to guide Quinnipiac to a 72-66 victory over Fairfield. Tymu Chenery added 13 points for the Bobcats (9-6, 4-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Supreme Cook had 13 points and 11 rebounds to pace the Stags (8-9, 2-4), who have now lost six games in a row.