HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Kenneth Lofton Jr. had 23 points and Louisiana Tech cruised past Southern Miss 76-62 on Sunday for the stretched its win streak to seven games, defeating Southern Miss 76-62. Keaston Willis had 14 points and six rebounds for the Bulldogs (15-3, 6-0 Conference USA). DeAndre Pinckney scored a career-high 21 points and had 11 rebounds for the Golden Eagles (5-11, 1-3).