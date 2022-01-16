Italian skier Brignone wins World Cup super-G with gutsy run

ALTENMARKT-ZAUCHENSEE, Austria (AP) — Italian skier Federica Brignone saw a gutsy run rewarded with the victory in the fifth women’s World Cup super-G of the season. Brignone gained about three-tenths of a second on her rivals with an attacking and risky approach in the middle part of the Kälberloch course. Corinne Suter came closest with a strong finish to close the gap to Brignone to 0.04 seconds. Ariane Rädler was 0.17 behind in third for the Austrian’s first career podium result. Italian teammate Sofia Goggia started despite complaining about soreness after a crash in Saturday’s downhill and finished 19th. Mikaela Shiffrin opted not to race this weekend and focus on training.