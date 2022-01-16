Burrell, Green lead No. 5 Lady Vols over No. 19 Kentucky

By AL LESAR

Associated Press

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Rae Burrell and Keyen Green came off the bench and scored 14 points apiece as No. 5 Tennessee beat No. 19 Kentucky 84-58 to remain the only unbeaten team in Southeastern Conference play. The Lady Volunteers improved to 17-1. They won despite losing 6-foot-6 junior Tamari Key in the second quarter with an injury to her right ankle. The extent of the injury was not immediately announced. Rhyne Howard scored 24 points for the Wildcats. Kentucky is 8-5.