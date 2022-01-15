Vanecek, Wilson lead Capitals past Islanders 2-0

By SCOTT CHARLES

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Tom Wilson scored early, Alex Ovechkin added an empty-net goal late, and Vitek Vanecek made 23 saves to lead the Washington Capitals to a 2-0 victory over the New York Islanders. Vanecek picked up his seventh win of the season and his third career shutout. Semyon Varlamov made 34 saves for the Islanders. Wilson opened the scoring with a wrist shot from the slot at 4:35 of the first period. The Islanders’ best opportunity came midway through the first period when defenseman Noah Dobson fired a wrist shot off the post. Vanecek preserved the shutout when he denied Islanders forward Oliver Wahlstrom on a stuff-in opportunity with 2:30 remaining.