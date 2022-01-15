Skip to Content
Southeast Louisiana holds off Mississippi Valley St, 79-74

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Gus Okafor gave Southeast Louisiana the lead with a three-point play and scored the Lions final six points to take a 79-74 win over Northwestern State in the Southland Conference opener for both schools. Jalyn Hinton scored 23 points as the Lions (9-9, 1-0) earned their fifth straight win. Okafor finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds and Roscoe Eastmond and Joe Kasperzyk each contributed 11 points and Keon Clergeot chipped in 10.

