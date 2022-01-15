Nets rout Pelicans but lose Durant to sprained left knee

NEW YORK (AP) — James Harden had 27 points, 15 assists and eight rebounds, and the Brooklyn Nets cruised to a 120-105 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans despite losing Kevin Durant in the first half to a left knee sprain. Durant was hurt with 5:44 left in the second quarter when New Orleans forward Herbert Jones was driving down the court and crashed into Nets backup guard Bruce Brown, who fell backward into Durant’s knee. Durant briefly limped around the court before asking to be taken out of the game. Coach Steve Nash said he will have an MRI exam on Sunday.