Mikheyev scores with 3:15 left to lift Leafs past Blues 6-5

By DAVID SOLOMON

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ilya Mikheyev scored the go-ahead goal with 3:15 remaining, lifting the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 6-5 victory over St. Louis. Timothy Liljegren, Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews, John Tavares and Michael Bunting also scored for Toronto on Saturday night. Jack Campbell stopped 20 shots. Jordan Binnington made 34 saves for St. Louis, which lost for the first time in regulation at home since Nov. 16. The Blues were 12-0-1 at home during that stretch. Ryan O’Reilly scored twice and Niko Mikkola, Robert Thomas and Brandon Saad also had goals for the Blues.