FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Darius McGhee scored a school-record 48 points, 37 in the second half, and Liberty edged Florida Gulf Coast 78-75. McGhee’s 48 points are the season high in Division I. He scored the first 13 points of the second half as the Flames erased a nine-point halftime deficit. McGhee made 16 of 25 shots, including 8 of 14 3-pointers. He was 8 for 8 from the free-throw line.