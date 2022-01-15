Matharu leads No. 13 Texas women past West Virginia 73-57

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Aliyah Matharu scored 26 points to lead four in double figures and No. 13 Texas cruised to a 73-57 victory over West Virginia. Matharu was 8 of 16 from the floor and was a point shy of matching a career best. Audrey Warren added a season-high 17 points for Texas (12-3, 2-2 Big 12), which rebounded from a four-point overtime loss at home to Kansas. Ja’Naiya Quinerly and Kirsten Deans scored 19 points each for West Virginia (8-6, 1-3). Matharu scored six points during a 10-0 surge that stretched the lead to 52-29 lead early in the third.