Late surge keeps Henley ahead of Matsuyama at Sony Open

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

HONOLULU (AP) — Russell Henley is holding on to a two-shot lead at the Sony Open. His main threat at Waialae is Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama. They were tied late in the third round when Matsuyama finished his strong round of putting with a 63. Henley regained the lead with a birdie on the 15th, made a key par on the next hole and then birdied the 17th. Six other players were within five shots of the lead and were not out of it. This tournament has a history of players coming from out of the pack with a low score.