Genoa fires Shevchenko as coach after just 2 months

GENOA, Italy (AP) — Genoa has fired Andriy Shevchenko as coach just two months after hiring the former AC Milan and Chelsea forward. Shevchenko won just one of his 11 matches in charge. He leaves Genoa in penultimate place in the Serie A standings and five points from safety. His last match in charge proved to be in the Italian Cup at Milan. Genoa lost 3-1 after extra time. Genoa says that under-17 coach Abdoulay Konko will take charge as interim coach. It is the sixth coaching change in Serie A this season.