Fleury has 37 saves, Blackhawks beat Ducks 3-0

By MATT CARLSON

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Marc-André Fleury stopped 37 shots for his third shutout of the season and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-0 for their fourth straight win. Brandon Hagel, Patrick Kane and Dominik Kubalik scored goals, and Alex DeBrincat had two assists to help the Blackhawks improve to 14-9-3 under interim coach Derek King. The 37-year-old Fleury recorded his 70th career shutout. Lukas Dostal made 33 saves as the depleted Ducks lost their third straight and fell to 2-6-2 in their last eight.