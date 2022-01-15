Eric Weddle mounts unlikely comeback for Rams playoff game

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams must play without both of their starting safeties in their opening playoff game against the Arizona Cardinals. That means 37-year-old Eric Weddle is quite likely to play meaningful snaps in a postseason game nearly two years after he retired to life as a suburban dad chauffeuring his four children to school activities and coaching his son’s football team. It’s a remarkable turn of events for a two-time All-Pro safety who voluntarily left the NFL behind with a year on his contract and never thought he had retired too early.