Dugger, Hightower active for Pats’ playoff game versus Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — New England defensive back Kyle Dugger and linebacker Dont’a Hightower returned to the lineup for the Patriots’ wild-card playoff game at the Buffalo Bills after missing last week’s regular-season finale. Dugger was sidelined by a hand injury and Hightower a knee injury in a 33-24 loss at Miami last weekend. Also active is defensive lineman Christian Barmore, who practiced on a limited basis this week after being carted off the field last weekend with a knee injury. The Bills are injury-free with defensive end Efe Obada the most significant among the team’s inactive players.