While waiting on Irving, Nets still searching for answers

By BRIAN MAHONEY

AP Basketball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Instead of taking a big shot, James Harden wants to deliver one — right into Kyrie Irving’s arm. If Irving gets vaccinated against the coronavirus, the Brooklyn Nets become an almost unstoppable offense with three of the most dynamic scorers in the NBA. If he continues to refuse, the Nets might just continue to be a team that loses as often as it wins at home, where Irving is ineligible to play because of New York City’s vaccine mandate. That’s why Harden said with a smile that he was “going to give him the shot.”