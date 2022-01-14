Tennis Hall of Famer Chris Evert says she has ovarian cancer
By The Associated Press
Former tennis star Chris Evert says she was diagnosed with an early stage of ovarian cancer. The 67-year-old Evert revealed the illness in a story posted Friday on ESPN.com. She is an on-air announcer for ESPN. She learned of the cancer last month and began chemotherapy treatments this week. Evert won 18 Grand Slam singles titles, reached No. 1 in the WTA rankings and was inducted into the International Hall of Fame in 1995. Her sister, Jeanne Evert Dubin, died from ovarian cancer in February 2020 at age 62.