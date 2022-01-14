Skip to Content
Serbs dismayed as Djokovic’s visa again revoked in Australia

By DUSAN STOJANOVIC
Associated Press

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Novak Djokovic’s supporters in Serbia were dismayed after waking up to the news that the top-ranked tennis player again faces deportation from Australia after his visa was revoked for a second time. Australia’s immigration minister used his ministerial discretion to cancel the 34-year-old Serb’s visa on public interest grounds. The decision comes only three days before play begins at the Australian Open. Djokovic’s lawyers appealed at a court in Melbourne. They successfully did that last week as well. Djokovic has an almost iconic status and overwhelming support in Serbia and the saga has captivated the country.

