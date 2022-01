POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. — Colby Rogers came off the bench to score 16 points to carry Siena to a 67-60 win over Marist. Anthony Gaines had 13 points and seven rebounds for Siena, which won its fourth straight game. Siena rallied from a 14-point halftime deficit while holding Marist to 22 second-half points, a season low for the Red Foxes. Jao Ituka had 20 points for Marist.