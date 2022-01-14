Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 6:43 PM

No. 7 Purdue dominates Nebraska, Edey and Ivey lead scoring

<i></i><br/>
KRDO

By MICHAEL MAROT
AP Sports Writer

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Zach Edey scored 22 points and Jaden Ivey added 17 as the No. 7 Purdue Boilermakers routed Nebraska 92-65. The Boilermakers have won two straight and six of their last seven. Keisei Tominaga scored 11 points to lead the Cornhuskers. Nebraska lost its fifth in a row and its fourth straight to a ranked opponent. Purdue opened the game on a 23-4 run and got the Cornhuskers into early foul trouble. The relentless Boilermakers continued extending the lead throughout the second half dominated from start to finish.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content