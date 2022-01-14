No. 2 Stanford hands No. 22 Colorado its first loss, 60-52

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — No. 2 Stanford knocked off the last remaining undefeated team in Division I basketball, overcoming a season-high 22 turnovers to beat No. 22 Colorado 60-52 on Friday night. Haley Jones scored 11 points, and Ashten Prechtel and Cameron Brink each added 10 points for the Cardinal. Stanford didn’t take its first lead until the third quarter. It was only the second time in program history the Buffaloes began 13-0. Quay Miller led the Buffaloes with 16 points.