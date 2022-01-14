Late own goal helps Brighton to draw with Crystal Palace 1-1

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Striker Neal Maupay’s late pass forced an own goal from defender Joachim Andersen as Brighton drew at home to fierce rival Crystal Palace 1-1 in the English Premier League. Maupay collected a quick ball from Marc Cucurella and swiveled in one movement to hit a low cross from the left that Andersen turned into Palace’s net in the 87th minute. Substitute Danny Welbeck then glanced a header just over for Brighton in stoppage time and the home side had claims for a last-gasp penalty turned down following a video review. Midfielder Conor Gallagher punished Brighton for missing a first-half penalty and other chances when he pounced in the 69th.