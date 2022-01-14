2 defensive coaches hired as Ohio State revamps staff

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State coach Ryan Day continued to revamp his coaching staff by hiring of two defensive assistants Friday. Tim Walton, a former Ohio State player who spent the last 13 years coaching in the NFL, most recently with the Jacksonville Jaguars, was added as cornerbacks/secondary coach. Perry Eliano, who coached cornerbacks for the past two seasons under Luke Fickell at Cincinnati, will be the new safeties/secondary coach for the Buckeyes. The Bearcats’ national-best pass defense helped them advance to the College Football Playoff.