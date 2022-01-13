Senators return from break, beat slumping Flames 4-1

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Nick Paul scored twice in the first period, Matt Murray made 27 saves for his first victory of the season and the Ottawa Senators beat the Calgary Flames 4-1 on Thursday night. Playing their first game since New Year’s Day and just their second in 26 days, the Senators didn’t look rusty, outshooting Calgary 34-28 to open a two-game Alberta trip. Drake Batherson and Connor Brown also scored for Ottawa. Matthew Tkachuk scored for Calgary, and Jacob Markstrom stopped 30 shots. The Flames have lost four in a row and are 2-7-1 in their last 10.