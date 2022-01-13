Say it ain’t so, Joe: Haden eyes last stand in Pittsburgh

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden is hoping to extend his stay in the Steel City at least one more week. Haden will play in the second playoff game of his 12-year career when the Steelers visit Kansas City in the opening round of the postseason. The 32-year-old was forced to sit out last year’s playoff loss to Cleveland because he was in the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols. Haden is in the final year of his contract and is unlikely to re-sign with the Steelers.