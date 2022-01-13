Kris Murray has career night to lead Iowa over Indiana 83-74

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — On a night when his heralded twin struggled with fouls, Kris Murray came through with career highs of 29 points and 11 rebounds, leading Iowa to an 83-74 win over Indiana. Keegan Murray, coming in as the nation’s leading scorer at 24.7 points per game, finished with 12 points, nine rebounds and foul fouls in 22 minutes. Jordan Bohannon added 11 points including his 400th career 3-pointer, the 20th Division I player to reach the mark. Trayce Jackson-Davis led the Hoosiers with 18 points and 11 rebounds for his 29th double-double. Race Thompson added 13 points, Parker Stewart 11 and Trey Galloway 10.