Horston has double-double, No. 5 Lady Vols beat Vandy 65-51

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Sports Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jordan Horston scored 16 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as the fifth-ranked Tennessee Lady Vols routed Vanderbilt 65-51 for their seventh straight victory. The Lady Vols also won their seventh consecutive game in Memorial Gym against their in-state rival. They’ve won 13 of the last 14 with this the first showdown between Lady Vols coach Kellie Harper and first-year Vandy coach Shea Ralph. Rae Burrell had a season-high 11 points off the bench in her fourth game back for Tennessee. Tamari Key added 10. Vanderbilt now has lost two straight.