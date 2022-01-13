Hired to win titles, Vrabel has Titans atop all of AFC

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Pro Football Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Amy Adams Strunk had one charge for Mike Vrabel when hiring him as the Tennessee Titans’ new head coach in January 2018. Implement the “Titan Way” and turn this franchise into a consistent championship contender. The man who won three Super Bowl rings as a linebacker with New England has taken the Titans a step further each season. They’ve gone from wild card to the conference finals and to division champs. Now they are the AFC’s No. 1 seed despite using an NFL-high 91 players. Vrabel’s next challenge is using their first-round bye to prepare to chase the Titans’ first Super Bowl berth in 22 years.