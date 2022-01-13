Hawks trade Cam Reddish to Knicks for 2022 first-round pick

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — The struggling Atlanta Hawks have traded forward Cam Reddish to the New York Knicks for a protected 2022 first-round draft pick. The Hawks also are sending forward Solomon Hill and a 2025 second-round pick to the Knicks, and small forward Kevin Knox is heading to Atlanta in the deal. Reddish, the No. 10 overall pick in the 2019 draft, has averaged 11.9 points and 2.5 rebounds in 34 games this season. The trade comes as the Hawks have lost three consecutive games and seven of their last nine.