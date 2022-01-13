Brazil excludes unvaccinated Lodi from World Cup qualifiers

Associated Press

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil coach Tite has announced his squad for two upcoming World Cup qualifier matches, leaving out injured star Neymar and noting that defender Renan Lodi wasn’t selected because he hasn’t been vaccinated against COVID-19. Team director Juninho Paulista noted that Lodi wouldn’t have been able to enter Ecuador for an away game in Quito. He would also need to enter a five-day quarantine when flying to Brazil ahead of the following match against Paraguay in Belo Horizonte.