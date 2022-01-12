With Harden back, Nets’ Big Three available against Bulls

CHICAGO (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets will have all three superstars available for just the second time this season when they meet the Eastern Conference-leading Chicago Bulls. James Harden was ready Wednesday night after missing a game because of a hyperextended left knee. So was Kyrie Irving after a sprained left ankle threw his status into question. With those two joining Kevin Durant, the Nets were set to get a rare look this season at their Big Three in a showdown against the East’s top two teams.